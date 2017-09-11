Someone is in trouble. A raft of details of the new iPhone - from designs of the iPhone 8 to the phones' new operating system to a shady high-end model dubbed iPhone X - have been leaked ahead of their grand unveiling tomorrow.
Online Mac publications MacRumours and 9to5Mac published details of the so-called grand master code, a term used for code that is ready for release, overnight.
The new iPhone is due to be unmasked at a huge event tomorrow, the first at Apple Park, Apple's massive new donut-shaped campus.
Although the codes were technically online, the lengthy URLs were reportedly sent to the two publications by an Apple employee.
|So what have they found?
|
Read more: All eyes on Apple for launch of the new iPhone, set to be most expensive yet