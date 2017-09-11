Monday 11 September 2017 7:39am

Uh-oh: Details of Apple's new iPhone 8 and iOS have been leaked ahead of their launch tomorrow

 
Emma Haslett
The Apple iPhone Home Button is dead. Long live the Home Button. (Source: Getty)

Someone is in trouble. A raft of details of the new iPhone - from designs of the iPhone 8 to the phones' new operating system to a shady high-end model dubbed iPhone X - have been leaked ahead of their grand unveiling tomorrow.

Online Mac publications MacRumours and 9to5Mac published details of the so-called grand master code, a term used for code that is ready for release, overnight.

The new iPhone is due to be unmasked at a huge event tomorrow, the first at Apple Park, Apple's massive new donut-shaped campus.

Although the codes were technically online, the lengthy URLs were reportedly sent to the two publications by an Apple employee.

So what have they found?
  • So long, Home button: The new iPhones will ditch the Home Button in favour of what 9to5Mac calls a "dynamic area", signalled by a line at the bottom of each app.

  • Face ID: Without a Home Button, fingerprint recognition system Touch ID is being changed to Face ID, facial recognition software which allows the user to unlock their phone.

  • Animojis: What could be more annoying than emojis? Try 3D, animated emojis which use facial and voice recognition to create animate messages.

  • New wallpapers: There are different colours and everything.

  • Portrait lighting: Tired of looking hagard in selfies? This new feature "may work with the flash", MacRumours says, creating different settings including Contour Light, Natural Light, Stage Light, Stage Light Mono and Studio Light.

