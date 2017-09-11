Frank Dalleres

World No1 Rafael Nadal took his tally of grand slam titles to 16 with a ruthless 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 win over South African Kevin Anderson in the US Open final at Flushing Meadows on Sunday night.

Nadal did not face a single break point as he dismantled big-serving Anderson, the lowest-ranked player ever to reach the final, in two hours and 27 minutes.

The Spaniard’s third US Open triumph was his first since 2013 – also the last year in which reigning French Open champion Nadal landed multiple Major titles.

The 31-year-old is now just three grand slams behind long-time rival Roger Federer, who leads the all-time list with 19.

Anderson was playing his first Major final and had only been past the fourth round of a grand slam event once in 33 previous attempts, and he was instantly put on the back foot on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Nadal took world No32 Anderson to deuce on his opening service game and forced break points on his second and third. He finally broke to go 4-3 up and wrapped up a marathon first set in 58 minutes.

While Anderson racked up the unforced errors, Nadal was almost flawless. The 10-time French Open champion lost just three points on serve on his way to taking the second set, having broken in the sixth game.

Any lingering hopes that rank outsider Anderson could mount a comeback were doused when Nadal broke in the first game of the third set, but he refused to roll over.

Anderson stuck to his task until Nadal served for the championship and even then took his opponent to deuce before succumbing.

Earlier, Martin Hingis claimed her 25th grand slam title when she and Yung-Jan Chan won the women’s doubles.

It came 24 hours after Hingis and Britain’s Jamie Murray won the mixed doubles crown, their second successive Major following their victory at Wimbledon earlier this year.

