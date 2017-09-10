Frank Dalleres

Swansea City 0, Newcastle United 1

Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles revealed a pre-match telephone pep talk from Rafael Benitez after the Magpies gave their convalescing manager a timely tonic.

Benitez missed the Premier League trip to Swansea as he recovered from an operation but was well enough to issue instructions to his skipper, who responded with a match-winning performance at both ends.

Read more: Swansea set to seal season-long loan deal for Sanches

“He rang me this morning and said ‘make sure the boys are on it and start well’. He was there watching and hopefully he is back soon and can join us,” said Lascelles.

Assistant manager Francisco de Miguel Moreno said Benitez had been in contact during the match as his team recorded successive top-flight wins for the first time since December 2015.

“He has been active in the game and kept in touch with us throughout the game,” he said. “After the game, Rafa rang us and congratulated all the team because they did a fantastic job. He said ‘we are now under way’. We need Rafa back as soon as possible. This week he will join us, probably on Tuesday.”

Lascelles headed the only goal in the 76th minute when the centre-back leapt virtually unchallenged to plant a Matt Ritchie corner past Swansea goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

The former Nottingham Forest trainee had made a crucial intervention in his own penalty box minutes earlier, clearing off the line after on-loan Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham had rounded Rob Elliot.

Ritchie might not have been on the field after he caught Alfie Mawson with a similarly dangerous high boot to that which earned Liverpool’s Sadio Mane a contentious red card at Manchester City 24 hours earlier, but the Scotland winger escaped with a booking.

Victory lifted Newcastle to 10th, while Swansea slipped to 15th.

On-loan Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches showed an eagerness to get on the ball but failed to provide the cutting edge that the hosts lacked on his debut.

Striker Wilfried Bony came off the bench for an ineffectual second Swansea debut, having rejoined from City last month.

Read more: Benitez buoyant as Newcastle pip faltering Brighton to title