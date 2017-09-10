Frank Dalleres

Wasps director of rugby Dai Young praised his team’s persistence after they beat Worcester 24-10 to go top of the Premiership.

Late tries from full-back Willie Le Roux and wing Josh Bassett gave the scoreline gloss but the visitors were tested at Sixfields, where Worcester were level at 10-10 heading into the last 20 minutes.

Victory lifted Wasps above fellow pacesetters Newcastle, although both teams have nine points from their first two fixtures.

“These are games you can lose and it was a little bit cruel on Worcester not to get a losing bonus point but I always felt we had something in hand,” said Young.

“When a team scores just before half-time they gain momentum and it took us a long time in the second half to turn it round but we defended well and I was pleased with our resolve.”

Wasps raced into a 10-0 lead through a Jimmy Gopperth penalty and wing Anthony Watson’s converted try, but Worcester responded through replacement Biyi Alo’s touchdown just before the interval.

Sam Olver drew the hosts level with a penalty and then saw another kick hit the post before Wasps struck again through Le Roux’s try and Gopperth’s conversion landed via the woodwork.

Fly-half Danny Cipriani’s chip set Bassett up to round off the scoring.

Bath lie third after they shocked European champions Saracens on Saturday, while Exeter, who recorded their first win of the season against London Irish, are fourth.

Newcastle maintained their winning start at Sale on Friday.

