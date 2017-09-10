Frank Dalleres

Burnley 1, Crystal Palace 0

Under-fire Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer blamed his team’s wastefulness after they equalled a 93-year-old record for one of the worst starts to an English top-flight season.

Burnley striker Chris Wood’s third-minute goal condemned Palace to a fourth defeat without scoring from their first four Premier League games, matching Preston’s sequence from 1924.

Read more: Palace boss De Boer's reaction to return of Dougie Freedman

The Eagles spurned a number of chances to equalise, with target man Christian Benteke and defender Scott Dann both failing to convert from point blank range in the dying moments.

De Boer took some heart from his team’s improved performance, but it was scant consolation after a result that only heaped further pressure on the former Ajax and Inter Milan coach.

“I think there was only one team that deserved to win today and that was us. But that’s football and sometimes you don’t get what you deserve. We can also blame ourselves; we gave a goal away and didn’t score our 100 per cent opportunities,” he said.

“We controlled the game and you have to reward yourself with the first goal. And then the referee whistles for the last time and we didn’t score and don’t have any points right now. It’s unbelievable when you see this game.

“The most important thing I always think is if you play like this every week, you’ll get what you deserve and that’s going to be points. But football is about making goals and we have to do that much better, of course.”

Only West Ham, by one goal, separate Palace from the bottom of the table, and the Hammers could overtake their fellow Londoners if they pick up their first points of the season against Huddersfield on Monday.

Summer signing Wood wasted little time in marking his home debut with a goal, having come off the bench to net on his first appearance for the Clarets at Tottenham last time.

The £15m New Zealand international seized on a wayward back-pass from Lee Chung-Yong and beat advancing Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessy with an early shot.

Burnley, who climbed to seventh, suffered a blow when stopper Tom Heaton was forced off with a suspected dislocated shoulder after he fell awkwardly shortly before half-time.

Heaton’s deputy Nick Pope denied Benteke with a brave close-range save when the former Liverpool striker squirmed through the hosts’ rearguard in the closing moments.

There was still time for Dann to miss the game’s best chance, however, when he nodded wide from inside the six-yard box after Yohan Cabaye had floated an inviting cross in front of goal.

Read more: Major blow for Palace after Zaha sidelined for four weeks