Courtney Goldsmith

Businesses may need to take a "leap of faith" and invest for the future despite the current economic and political uncertainty, a report to be published today suggests.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales' (ICAEW) latest economic forecast predicted GDP growth of 1.6 per cent in both 2017 and 2018, which is 0.8 per cent slower than the average for the past three years.​

Although economic growth strengthened in the second quarter, evidence from the ICAEW's business confidence monitor suggests the rate of growth may slow in the third quarter.

Capital spending was forecast to fall by 1.1 per cent next year after a stagnant second quarter.

However, despite uncertainty over Brexit, the economic conditions for capital investment are positive.

"Businesses are in no rush to make major capital investments at the moment. With corporate balance sheets and profitability healthy, borrowing costs low and demand from the UK’s major trading partners strong, businesses could be investing now for the future," said Michael Izza, ICAEW chief executive.

He added:

Without this investment, growth will continue to slow, especially as we can no longer rely on consumers to keep spending at the rate they were.

Job creation progressed at a good pace this year, pushing unemployment to the lowest rate since 1975, but ICAEW expects an upturn in unemployment in 2018.

Wages will continue to stagnate in real terms, squeezing household spending, as workers and firms prioritise protecting jobs over pay growth, the firm said.

Izza said: “This is a crucial time for government as we go into Autumn. The chancellor has a key opportunity in the forthcoming Budget to announce major policy changes that will encourage businesses to invest and export. Without this boost, I fear winter is coming for the UK economy.”

