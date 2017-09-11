Today's City Moves cover recruitment, insurance, private banking and investment. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

DMJ

DMJ, the specialist legal and company secretarial recruitment agency, has appointed Sershen Ingram as managing consultant for their in-house legal team. Sershen joins DMJ from Laurence Simons where he specialised placing in-house lawyers into UK corporates and the financial services sector. Sershen transitioned into recruitment after being called to the bar and gaining experience in criminal and regulatory law as a paralegal at a top-tier law firm.

Direct Line

Penny James will join Direct Line as chief financial officer-designate and the board as an executive director on 1 November. She will succeed John Reizenstein as chief financial officer on 1 March 2018, all subject to the usual regulatory approvals, and following the signing off of the 2017 accounts. Penny will work with John in order to support an orderly transition. Penny is currently group chief risk officer and executive director at Prudential where she is responsible for leading risk oversight globally. Prior to this she was director of group finance at Prudential. Before joining Prudential, she was group CFO at Omega Insurance Holdings Limited and CFO, UK general insurance, at Zurich Financial Services.

SEI

SEI has appointed Andrew Vickers as head of sales, strengthening its UK private banking executive management team. This appointment supports SEI’s commitment to increasing the depth of the company’s global resources. In this role, Andrew will be responsible for supporting and developing the SEI Wealth PlatformSM customer base. Andrew, who has many years of wealth management experience, previously held a number of sales and operational positions in the industry. He was part of the management team that delivered and launched the pioneering online Selestia Platform for Old Mutual in early 2001, and had subsequently worked at a senior level with Skandia and Old Mutual Wealth.

Dolfin

Dolfin, the technology-savvy investment firm, continues the expansion of its asset management team with the appointment of Vikram Bhandari as an equities portfolio manager. Based in London, Vikram will report to chief investment officer Vassilis Papaioannou. He will focus on fundamental analysis of single stocks, as well as supporting the development of Dolfin’s in-house valuation models and the idea generation process at a regional and sector level. Vikram joins Dolfin from Ennismore Fund Management, where he was an investment consultant for the global equities team. Prior to this, he spent over five years as a partner at Kenz Capital, an L/S equity hedge fund with a top-tier track record.

