The UK must seek a deal on the Irish border that promotes an "open and inclusive" relationship with the Republic of Ireland after Brexit, a report has found today.

British and EU negotiators have prioritised the issue of the Irish border in talks to mitigate fears of a return to violence in the region if a hard border is created.

The Legatum Institute has today put forward a set of recommendations for how the UK side should approach the question of the border, saying that the issue has caused "considerable concern" but also presents an opportunity.

The report recommends retaining freedom of movement for people by maintaining the Common Travel Area, an open-border area which includes Britain, Northern Ireland and Ireland.

However, the government should not set up a customs union between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, because this would involve creating a border between Britain and Northern Ireland.

Instead, disruption at the border should be avoided by the UK and EU signing off on a "smooth" customs arrangement, using technology and a distinct legal framework to promote trade.

"The is an opportunity to deploy the latest technology available in a limited area, which could become a prototype for other regions, turning a challenge into an opportunity," the report said.

However, the EU's chief negotiator Michael Barnier has warned that the British should not use the Irish border as a "test case" for its future relationship with the EU.

Shanker Singham, director of economic policy at the Legatum Institute, said: "The most important finding in our report is that one cannot solve the problems of the Irish border without understanding the trade relationship between the UK and the EU.

"There is no reason the Common Travel Area for movement of people should not continue as it predates the UK and the Republic of Ireland joining the EU."