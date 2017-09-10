In pictures: Hurricane Irma batters Florida

Emma Haslett

Hurricane Irma has already devastated parts of Cuba and Caribbean: today it bore down on Florida, with the low-lying Florida Keys first in the firing line.

By the mid-afternoon UK time, US weather forecasters said the eye of the category four hurricane had passed over Florida Keys, heading west.

The storm is expected to cause $131bn of damage, thanks to gusts of up to 135mph and heavy rain.

As Hurricane Irma bore down on Florida, homes and businesses battened down the hatches.

The hurricane is thought to be one of the strongest storms ever to hit the state.



Although thousands were evacuated, some plucky locals have decided to ride out the storm.

Despite the high winds, authorities believe thousands have stayed put.

Shelves were empty at supermarkets in Miami.

Waves of up to 23 feet have been measured...

... alongside winds of up to 135mph.

The storm is expected to cause millions of dollars' worth of damage.

...with flooding expected across the state.