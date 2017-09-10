William Turvill

Royal Bank of Scotland has been tipped to appoint its first female chief executive to succeed Ross McEwan.

Current boss McEwan has been widely linked with a move to become chief executive of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA), with headhunters seeking a replacement for Ian Narev.

With Narev due to step down next June, RBS could be on the hunt for a new chief executive within a year. However, sources close to the company have played down the chances of McEwan leaving at this stage.

The Sunday Times today reports that Alison Rose, currently head of commercial and private banking, is seen as the internal favourite to replace McEwan, citing sources close to the lender.

Other contenders could include head of personal banking Les Matheson and finance chief Ewen Stevenson.

McEwan became chief executive of RBS in October 2013. He joined the bank from CBA, where he was group executive for retail banking for five years, in 2012.

RBS declined to comment.

