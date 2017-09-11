Rebecca Smith

Apple’s highly-anticipated new iPhone is expected to be unveiled tomorrow as the Silicon Valley giant aims to meet both investors’ and customers’ expectations.

The technology firm is holding a significant event tomorrow, with the announcement of a new iPhone expected, along with updates to other products.

Read more: Here's when Apple's big iPhone event is said to be happening

The next iPhone, marking the 10th anniversary of the device, thought to be called the iPhone 8 or iPhone X, is expected to hold some significant changes, with possible features including an OLED display, camera upgrades, and wireless charging.

The technology giant is also under pressure to offer something to match, if not exceed Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8. Last week, Samsung announced record pre-orders that surpassed any previous Note smartphone.

AJ Bell said in a note ahead of the new iPhone unveiling that shareholders will be “hoping for more fireworks than they got with the evolutionary iPhone 7 of a year ago”. While an actual release date has yet to be confirmed, AJ Bell notes that Apple shares “have soared this year to new all-time highs at $161, so expectations are high”.

Richard Holway, chairman of analyst firm TechMarketView, said that part of anticipation stems from the fact that “almost everyone has some stake in Apple”, while analysts are calling the iPhone 8 to be the most expensive Apple phone to date, and costing up to $1,000 in the US.

The company has a challenge to meet the high expectations though, with Holway saying Apple needs to deliver something “so game-changing that makes people dump their current iPhone and upgrade”.

To make customers bite and make the switch, he says particular draws would be a longer battery life, a significantly better camera with a twin lens enabling wide angle and close up, along with better and easier to navigate security. Face recognition that could enable access to all accounts as opposed to passwords, could be a way to do so.

Read more: It looks like Apple's driverless car has morphed into a staff shuttle bus