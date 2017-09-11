Oliver Gill

The UK's pension system is skewed against Britain's self-employed and youngsters, leading professionals in the sector believe.

There is also concern that women are unfairly penalised by the current structure, according to research by the Society of Pension Professionals (SPP).

“Despite pension reform being a major focus for the government over recent years, it is clear that the current system in the UK favours certain groups over others," said SPP president Hugh Nolan.

Read more: Official stats now support Britain's annuity market is facing extinction

Almost eight in 10 of those polled by the SPP felt the pension system is unfair on young people. Over half felt it was skewed against the self-employed.

For those just about to retire, the system works well, the research suggested. The professionals also felt the pension system benefited those working in the public sector.

Nolan added:

Those fortunate enough to be at or close to retirement, or in public sector jobs, look set to benefit while the young and self-employed are deemed to be getting an unfair deal. If we are going to encourage young people to engage with their pensions and for the next phase of auto-enrolment to be successful the government will need to redress the balance.

Read more: Dairy Crest reveals udderly good profit news by cheesing off pensioners