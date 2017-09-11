Monday 11 September 2017 12:05am

Feeling adventurous: Private equity firm Inflexion buys Virgin Experience Days

 
Helen Cahill
Follow Helen
The private equity firm wants to explore new markets (Source: Inflexion)

Private equity firm Inflexion is seeking to cash in on the growing consumer demand for experiences with the purchase of Virgin Experience Days.

Virgin Experience Days arranges one-off adventure days for consumers and businesses such as Spitfire flying and supercar driving.

The company sells more than 750,000 experiences a year, making revenues of around £50m.

Inflexion plans to build the event business' sales overseas and add to its product range with personalised experiences.

Read more: Leisure is key to the future of London retail

As part of the deal, the private equity firm introduced Simon McMurtrie, a leisure expert, as chairman.

Tim Smallbone, head of enterprise at Inflexion, said: "Virgin Experience Days is a globally recognised and respected brand with international growth potential. We're delighted to back an ambitious management team in a sector where Inflexion has a strong track record, with businesses such as On the Beach, Reed & Mackay and Reward Gateway."

The purchase marks the third investment Inflexion's enterprise fund has made this year.

Tags

Related articles

Private equity giants cave to activist Elliott and up their bid for Stada
Lucy White
Lucy White | Staff

Inflexion in £25.5m buyout of Asperity

Eat investor Lyceum Capital is hungering to raise a new private equity fund
Lucy White
Lucy White | Staff