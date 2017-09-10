BP looks to replace chairman Carl-Henric Svanberg

Courtney Goldsmith

BP is expected to soon begin the hunt for a new chairman to replace Carl-Henric Svanberg, who has spent seven years in the position, according to reports.

The British oil major is thought to be close to starting the search process to find a replacement, but a formal decision has not yet been taken by the board, the Sunday Times reported.

"The BP board is cognisant of the importance of orderly succession planning but no process has been initiated," a spokesperson for BP said.

Svanberg, who is also chairman of truck manufacturer Volvo Group, joined the board of the oil giant in September 2009 and became chairman in January 2010.

Shortly after Svanberg's appointment, the company was hit by the worst disaster in its history when the Deepwater Horizon rig exploded, killing 11 workers and spilling millions of gallons of oil into the Gulf of Mexico. The oil spill is expected to cost BP a total of $62bn (£47bn).

Svanberg's reputation at BP was rocked by the way he handled the disaster, leaving former chief executive Tony Hayward to take the criticism and describing the victims of the spill as "small people". Investors were also angered last year when almost 60 per cent of shareholders voted against a £14m pay package for Dudley in a year when the company made its biggest ever loss.

However, under Svanberg and chief executive Bob Dudley, the firm is close to being restored to its pre-crisis size in terms of production.

Possible contenders for role of chairman at BP are said to include the outgoing HSBC chairman Douglas Flint and Helge Lund, who was the boss of the oil and gas firm BG before it was bought by Shell.