KPMG, historically known for recruiting oodles of university graduates, today revealed a 40 per cent jump in the number of apprenticeship hires.

The Big Four accountant said a recruitment drive meant its 2017 apprenticeship intake was 181, up from 129 in the prior year.

The record intake brings the total number of young people recruited into the firm’s apprenticeship schemes to 387.

A third of the apprentices will be based in London.

Some 150 of the new apprentices will join a six-year KPMG 360 degree apprenticeship programme. This allows them to gain experience working across all areas of the firm, including audit, tax and advisory, before choosing to specialise in a particular area.

Once such a rotation is completed, successful apprentices will progress to sit their professional qualification and will be qualified to exactly the same levels as their graduate colleagues.

Thirty or so other recruits will be enrolled onto a business services programme, which accredits apprentices to level three in business administration and allows students to experience working across the firm in administrative roles, facilities and creative design.

“Over the last three years our apprenticeship schemes have become an increasingly important part of our recruitment strategy," said KPMG apprenticeships programme lead Kathryn Roberts.

Outside of London, Birmingham will welcome the next largest number of apprentices.

KPMG Midlands chair Karl Edge said: “The benefits of having young people from different backgrounds in the workplace are second to none. From a fresh pair of eyes on a problem, to a different perspective on a project, the learning experience is absolutely two-way. I’m thrilled to be welcoming our new apprentices as they embark upon their career with us. They are the future of our firm.”

