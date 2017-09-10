William Turvill

The City of London’s top EU envoy has cautioned that Brussels could be prepared to place politics ahead of economics and business interests in Brexit negotiations.

Jeremy Browne, the former Lib Dem Home Office minister, included the warning in one of his latest dispatches as part of his role as the City of London Corporation’s special representative to the EU.

The memo, leaked to the Sunday Telegraph, was circulated to around 350 executives at financial firms ahead of Browne holding a series of meetings in Brussels on Monday and Tuesday.

“It was stated again that the voice of businesses in the EU will not sway the political decision makers,” he said in the memo. “The big German corporates, for example, will not issue tough warnings to their politicians.

“It is, I think, underestimated in Britain how deeply corporate Europe buys into the EU orthodoxy. They are not boat-rockers by nature, but they also attach great importance to protecting the integrity of the Single Market, and going further still, to deepening Eurozone integration.

“Trade with Britain is, of course, significant, but there is little obvious sign of ranks being broken.”

Browne has previously slammed Brussels’ approach to Brexit negotiations as “bewildering” and “reckless” in memos seen by City A.M.

In the latest batch, Browne quoted a source as saying there is a “one per cent” chance of the EU agreeing to start discussing a future relationship with the UK in October.

He added: “That seems excessively bleak, but it is certainly widely factored in to calculations that the timetable will be pushed backwards: ‘November is the new October.’”

