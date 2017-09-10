Watch Hurricane Irma's progress live on these four webcams

Emma Haslett

With 130mph winds and a 70-mile radius, Hurricane Irma is due to make landfall in low-lying parts of Florida in the next few hours.

And a network of live streams, usually used to show would-be tourists the glorious weather and idyllic beaches, will be there to show every second of it.

Although many webcams showing some of the state's most famous sights, including Fort Lauderdale and Mallory Square in Key West, have gone offline in the past few hours, you can still watch the hurricane as it makes landfall using these four streams:

1. Southernmost Beach Resort & Pier

A room with a balcony overlooking the ocean at this six-acre Key West resort usually goes for $350 a night. Today, though, the hotel stands on the front line for the hurricane's 130mph winds.

2. Key West Seaport

Live from the Marker Hotel, this camera shows the Key West Bight Marina, the resort's oldest marina.

3. Biscayne Bay, Miami

The picture on this webcam, on the seventh floor of the Ambassador's Building, is slightly distorted as it's hit by gusts of wind and rain.

4. Four livestreams at once

These four streams, put together by the Washington Post, show cameras in Hollywood, Flordia; Mallory Square in Key West and Galleon Marina in Key West, as well as a live satellite image.

