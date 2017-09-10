Jack Wills looks to boost its wholesale sales

Helen Cahill

Jack Wills is looking to boost its wholesale sales by appointing a wholesale director.

Greg Roberts will be joining the preppy clothing chain in November, having previously worked as head of international business development at SuperGroup.

As wholesale director, Roberts will build Jack Wills' wholesale business both in the UK and abroad, in northern Europe, America and the Middle East.

Peter Williams, founder and chief executive of Jack Wills, said the move will significantly improve the brand's sales.

Williams said: "We have never before had the resource, investment or scale to do this and it has been the missing piece of the jigsaw. In order to build on our growth and success to date and take us to the next level we need to meaningfully develop this side of the business to properly grow our sales, profit and margin."

In 2016, Jack Wills reported a four per cent growth in sales to £142.4m. Earnings before interest, depreciation and amortisation came in at £12m.