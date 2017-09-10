The post-Brexit British passport could be made by a French company

Emma Haslett

The appearance of the post-Brexit British passport has been the subject of fevered debate (and even a fiercely-fought design competition).

But now it has emerged it may not be quite the glorious symbol of British independence Brexit voters had hoped for - after reports suggested it could be made by a French company.

A report by The Sunday Times suggested two European firms have been shortlisted for the £490m contract to make 6m new passports a year.

The two companies, thought to be French and German, will fight it out with De La Rue, the British company which makes banknotes for the Bank of England.

Andrew Rosindell, chairman of the parliamentary flags and heraldry committee, told the Sunday Times he wanted the new passport to be "manufactured in Britain in a British factory employing British people".

The Home Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

