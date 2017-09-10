Emma Haslett

Hurricane Irma was due to make landfall on the coast of Florida this morning, as it continued to strengthen.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said it had measured winds of up to 130mph in the storm, which has caused devastation in Cuba.

At 7am this morning the NHC said the storm had strengthened from a category three to a category four storm overnight, adding:

Irma is forecast to restrengthen a little more while it moves through the Straits of Florida and remain a powerful hurricane as it approaches the Florida Keys and the west coast of Florida.

The storm extends 140 miles across, with hurricane-force winds extending 70 miles either side of the centre.

"The centre of Irma is expected to cross the Lower Florida Keys during the next several hours, and then move near or along the west coast of Florida this afternoon through Monday morning," the NHC added.

"Irma should then move inland over the Florida panhandle and southwestern Georgia Monday afternoon."

Yesterday Irma made landfall in Cuba as a category five storm, the highest ranking, with winds of up to 160mph.

The NHC said it had caused catastrophic damage, with a "high percentage" of framed homes destroyed, while parts of the country had been left uninhabitable.

A second hurricane, Jose, is expected to take the same path in the coming days.

