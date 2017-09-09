Joe Hall

Chris Froome and Team Sky are set to earn a combined Vuelta a Espana prize in excess of €457,000 (£416,600) having all-but-secured the top spot after finishing third in the penultimate stage of the race.

The four-time Tour de France winner will add another chapter to a storied career by becoming the first Briton to win the Vuelta and only the third man ever to win it in the same year as triumphing in France, as long as he finishes the final sprint stage in Madrid.

It will top off what has been a lucrative €1m summer for Froome and his teammates, after they won a record prize at the Tour de France worth more than €600,000.

The lion's share of prize money is awarded to individual racers, although some teams opt to split the overall prize for general classification.

With Froome nearly certain to win, he can look forward to a generous general classification prize of €155,000 to add to the €281,410 he's already earned from individual stage performances.

Read more: Team Sky and Chris Froome pick up record prize money at 2017 Tour de France

General classification prize money

Prize money is awarded to the first 20 finishers on each stage, with €11,000 up for grabs for the first to cross the line each day.

Yet the vast majority of Froome's individual earnings have come from his sustained dominance over the rest of peloton.

The 32-year-old, set for a fifth Grand Tour victory after three second place finishes in the Vuelta, has this year led race since the third stage.

Like the yellow jersey on the Tour de France, the Vuelta leader races in a red jersey - a reward that also comes with €10,500 in prize money per stage.

Podium contenders Alberto Contador, Vincenzo Nibali and Ilnur Zakarin have so far only earned a combined €66,025 having failed to prise the red jersey from Froome.

Although their earnings will also be boosted with a general classification prize, so far 85th-placed Matteo Trentin and 97th-placed Davide Villella have earned more.

Trentin has held onto the green jersey and Villella the polka-dot jersey, signifiers of the points leader and best climber respectively, and both worth €2,000 per stage.

Froome has also benefited from the €1,400 paid each stage to the combined racer and team leader.

Further prizes are handed out for the winners of climbs and other categories.

Stage classification prize money

Team prize money - general classification

Points classification

King of the mountain

Daily leaders

Classification Prize money General individual (red jersey) €10,500 Points €2,000 Mountain (polka-dot) €2,000 Combined team + individual €1,400

Climbing prize money

Sprint prize money

Other prizes