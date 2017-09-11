Anthony Doyle, David Johnson

Given the rise in the Eurozone’s growth forecast, is it time for the ECB to end its stimulus programme?

Anthony Doyle, investment director within the fixed interest team at M&G Investments, says YES.

The European Central Bank (ECB) continues to operate monetary policy as if the European economy is in recession.

For the last 12 months, European economic data has beaten expectations. Unemployment rates have fallen across the Eurozone, annual inflation has risen from 0.2 per cent a year ago to 1.5 per cent today, and most of the largest economies in the EU are growing above trend. Confidence in the health of the financial system and European sovereigns has grown considerably, resulting in a collapse in yield spreads amongst member nations.

Under Mario Draghi’s leadership, the ECB has continually set monetary policy for the weakest members of the currency union. It is now becoming increasingly difficult for the ECB to ignore the inflation risks that are growing in the largest economies of the EU, particularly Germany, and extreme monetary policy support via quantitative easing can no longer be justified.

David Johnson, founding director of currency specialist Halo Financial, says NO.

The time for the ECB to start tightening monetary policy is not yet nigh. Having expanded their quantitative easing (QE) budget to circa €2 trillion and dropped their base rate to zero per cent, the ECB is doing its utmost to keep the euro weak and assist EU exporters to recover.

That policy would appear to be working. Gross Domestic Product is running at 2.3 per cent, inflation is at a manageable 1.5 per cent, and exports are far more positive than they were a year ago. However, unemployment is still alarmingly high at 9.1 per cent across the currency sharing bloc, and remains above a startling 20 per cent in many Mediterranean states. Average wage growth is barely tracking the inflation rate, so disposable incomes are not rising.

Until the ECB can be sure recovery is a constant and the improvements in the manufacturing and industrial sectors are feeding into the consumer end of the economy, any moves to deter consumers through higher interest rates or unsettle the equities markets through tighter monetary policy will be very dangerous indeed.

