Oliver Gill

Up to £645m is to be allocated for rolling out superfast broadband to the most remote areas of the UK under government initiatives.

The investment, which is primarily a result of a clause forcing the likes of BT to reinvest funding when people take up superfast connections, has jumped after take-up was much higher than expected.

The Midlands is set to receive the biggest boost in the UK, with authorities being awarded £113.4m.

In what the government called "The Great British Broadband Boost," Digital minister Matt Hancock said the UK was on track to have 95 per cent of the country able to access superfast broadband by the end of the year.

Read more: Revealed: The UK's broadband is ranked below Estonia, Latvia and Spain

"We know there’s still more to do," he said.

The money that is now being returned to the programme for reinvestment will help us reach that final five per cent, and is all part of our commitment to make sure that 100 per cent of the UK can get affordable, fast and reliable broadband by 2020.

BT has set aside £465m to extend coverage as a result of clauses in its supplier contract with the government. There have also been a further £180m of project efficiencies, taking the total amount to be awarded to local authorities of £645m.

Read more: Six areas where businesses are about to get superfast full-fibre broadband

Which regions get the money for better broadband?