The Asian arm of disgraced British PR firm Bell Pottinger is reportedly renaming itself following a nightmare week for the brand.

It emerged today that the Asian firm will separate from its parent and be known as Klareco Communications.

The news came after 180 staff in the UK were informed yesterday that Bell Pottinger is likely to fall into administration early next week.

A note circulated to clients in Asia on Friday, and reported on by Reuters, said: “While the UK business is expected to go into administration as early as next week, the Asia business is entirely ring-fenced and solvent.”

Bell Pottinger chief executive James Henderson resigned last weekend ahead of a report from Herbert Smith Freehills into the firm’s controversial work for Oakbay Capital, which is owned by the Gupta family, in South Africa.

The report led to Bell Pottinger being booted out of the Public Relations and Communications Association. Later in the week, more high-profile employees followed Henderson out the door, and several high-profile clients ditched the firm.

