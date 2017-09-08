Get to the Winchester: 11 per cent of Britons have a zombie plan

Nina Edy

They say failing to plan is planning to fail - but it turns out some take that mantra more seriously than others, after it emerged many Brits have planned what they’ll do if a zombie apocalypse happens.

According to research by YouGov, one in 10 Brits have a zombie plan, meaning 90 per cent will end up as dinner, lunch or breakfast should the unthinkable happen.

And it seems millennials are better prepared than older generations: just under a quarter of 18-24 year olds know what they would do if the dead came back to life, but just three per cent those aged 55 and over have a plan.

Only nine per cent of those with a plan were willing to share it when asked (to preserve their advantage over the unprepared, natch).

But sharing is caring: of those who would impart their plans, finding somewhere to hole up and hide was the most common plan, with 45 per cent saying that’s what they would do. Another 43 per cent said their plan involved gathering supplies in order to survive.

A Freedom of Information Request in 2012 suggested it would be civil servants, rather than the Ministry of Defence, who led the response to a zombie outbreak (given their response to Brexit, perhaps the unprepared should be worried).

Not surprisingly, the US government are way ahead of us: both the Pentagon and Fema have drawn up zombie outbreak contingency plans, YouGov pointed out.