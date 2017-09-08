Oliver Gill

Prime Minister Theresa May today insisted she is "not a robot", following criticism over her wooden performances during the General Election campaign earlier this year.

Speaking on BBC's Test Match Special, May revealed how cricketing legend Geoffrey Boycott holds a special place in her heart, discussed a meeting with Margaret Thatcher and explained the real reason US President Donald Trump held her hand.

Similar to predecessor John Major, May is a big cricket fan and managed to catch 30 minutes of today's play at Lord's.

In keeping with the tradition of other guests, she brought chocolate brownies for the Test Match Special commentary team.

May said she admired Boycott because he "stuck in there and got the job done".

Meanwhile, she admitted she had only met Margaret Thatcher – who she is often compared with – very briefly.

"There was only one Margaret Thatcher," she said.

Holding hands with Trump

In a relaxed atmosphere answering questions from Jonathan Agnew, May also spilled the beans on the infamous "holding hands" incident during her trip to White House earlier this year.

"We were walking along and he said there was a ramp around the corner and he said it might be difficult to walk down it and to take his arm," she said.

And then when we got to the top of the ramp he took my hand. Just for going down the ramp and that was it.

"You suddenly see this bank of photographers...I think it was genuinely a moment of assistance."

Meanwhile, May responded to criticism of being "robotic" in public appearances during this year's General Election campaign.

"I am not a robot," she clarified.

And the PM dismissed allegations she and other politicians regularly failed to answer questions put to them in interviews

"Very often you are answering the question but you aren't giving the answer the interviewer wants to hear.​"

