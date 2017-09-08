Joe Hall

Official Spanish La Liga fixtures could be played abroad as soon as next season, according to the division's president Javier Tebas.

The 20 clubs in Spain's top tier are currently discussing the idea as a ploy to drive greater revenues that can bring it closer to the financial might of England's Premier League.

Tebas, who this week attacked the high-spending Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain for what he dubbed "financial doping", said the league wanted to expand its audience around the world.

"La Liga is global entertainment and we want to grow [the league's] international appeal," Tebas told the Financial Times.

"As part of that effort we are discussing the option of playing some of the league matches outside of Spain."

Staging official competitive fixtures abroad has previously been floated by the Premier League, although a public backlash to a proposed "39th game" abroad have put any plans on the back burner.

A precedent for staging international games abroad has been set by American leagues such as the NFL, who have staged official games in Mexico and London, and Premiership Rugby who have sanctioned games to be played in America.

La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid played each other in Miami this summer as part of the International Champions Cup, a pre-season tournament organised by US-bases promoter Relevent Sports.

The group's chairman Charlie Stillitano this week said he was in discussions with top leagues about upgrading to competitive league fixtures.

"The future is to do official games in the US, China and other places," said Stillitano.

"There are leagues that are talking to us about potentially doing something in the future."