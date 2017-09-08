Emma Haslett

You know you're doing well at running your business when employees begin to bring their friends in. Now a new ranking shows which companies' are definitely getting it right, with a list of the most-recommended companies to work for.

Jobs site Glassdoor put Facebook at the top of its "recommend to a friend" ranking, with 90 per cent of its employees saying they would recommend working there to their friends.

That was followed by British chip designer Arm (although it was bought by Japan's SoftBank last year), where 89 per cent of workers are so happy they would suggest their friends work there, and GE, which was also at 89 per cent.

The list was dominated by tech companies, with Google, Expedia, Salesforce, Microsoft, Cisco Systems and Rackspace making up the rest of the top 10, although news organisations Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters made it into the top 20.

Company Score 1. Facebook 90% 2. Arm 89% 3. GE 89% 4. Google 88% 5. Expedia 88% 6. Salesforce 87% 7. Microsoft 84% 8. Cisco Systems 81% 9. Rackspace 78% 10. Chess ICT 78% 11. Capgemini 77% 12. Dell 76% 13. SAP 75% 14. Gartner 74% 15. The Access Group 73% 16. Civica 73% 17. TOO 71% 18. Ten10 70% 19. Bloomberg 68% 20. Thomson Reuters 66%

Notable by their absence were firms in the finance sector, which failed to make it into the top 20 at all.

“You wouldn’t eat in a poorly rated restaurant or stay in a hotel that didn’t have good customer feedback, so why apply for a job at a company that isn’t strongly recommended by the people that already work there?”, said David Whitby, UK country manager at Glassdoor.

“The recommend to a friend rating is a bit like a net promoter score, but for employees, so it can make a big difference to recruiting informed candidates. Tech companies are most likely to have that voluntary employee endorsement.”