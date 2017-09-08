Emma Haslett

Ride hailing app Uber has pledged to help clean up the capital's air - by offering Londoners cash to scrap their polluting vehicles.

The company became the latest to launch a diesel scrappage scheme today, vowing to remove 1,000 of the most polluting vehicles from London's roads by giving £1.5m to customers.

It said the first 1,000 people in London to scrap a pre-Euro 4 diesel vehicle and provide a certificate will receive £1,500 credit to spend on Uber or UberPool rides.

The offer came as the company pledged that by the end of 2019, all drivers on its UberX offering will use hybrid or electric vehicles, with no diesel vehicles at all on the app. It added its aim is for every vehicle using its app to be electric by 2025.

To help its drivers get there, it has also launched a clean air fund, offering them £5,000 towards the cost of upgrading their car to a hybrid or an electric vehicle. It said it expected to spend "well in excess" of £150m through the scheme, which will be partly funded through a 35p surcharge to each ride taken through the app in the capital.

It's not the first company to launch diesel scrappage scheme: last week Volkswagen announced plans to offer drivers as much as £7,000 to trade in their old cars, while Toyota has offered customers £4,000, and Ford, Hyundai and Mercedes have all made similar offers.

“Air pollution is a growing problem and we’re determined to play our part in tackling it," said Fred Jones, Uber's head of UK cities.

"Londoners already know many cars on our app are hybrids, but we want to go much further and go all electric in the capital. Our scrappage scheme will also take polluting vehicles off the road and encourage Londoners to get into a shared car to connect with public transport instead.”

