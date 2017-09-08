Emma Haslett

Taxify, the controversial Uber challenger which started operating in London this week, has stopped accepting bookings after Transport for London decided it was not a licensed operator.

In a statement today TfL said:

The law requires private hire bookings to be taken by licensed private hire operators at a licensed premises, with appropriate record keeping. Taxify is not a licensed private hire operator and is not licensed to accept private hire bookings in London. TfL has instructed Taxify to stop accepting bookings and it has done so.

