One of Britain's largest double-glazing firms this morning admitted orders had declined beyond expectations and there was "an accelerating weakness in the market".

Safestyle shares fell as much as 40 per cent in opening trades and are currently over 30 per cent down.

Today's revelation follows an announcement in July where the company warned on "uncertain market conditions and weaker consumer confidence".

"Since then, the group's order intake has declined beyond the board's expectations," Safestyle said in a statement this morning.

"The Board believes this is due to an accelerating weakness in the market."

The announcement prompted one analyst to suggest this didn't augur well for the UK economy.

UK bellwether?

Neil Wilson, senior market analyst at ETX Capital said Safestyle's problems "could point to a gloomy second half for parts of the UK economy".

"Does this suggest a slowdown in home improvements as Brits pare back their spending? Credit growth has slowed, with the latest Bank of England figures showing total borrowing on cards, loans and car finance grew at less than 10 per cent in July.

Most consumers tend to require some kind of finance to install new windows so this decline has clearly impacted Safestyle. It could also start to have a greater effect on others in the sector, eg Kingfisher, SIG and Howden Joinery. Shares in Kingfisher opened 1 per cent lower, SIG dropped 1 per cent and Howden fell more than 2 per cent, apparently on the read across.

