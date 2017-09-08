William Turvill

Trinity Mirror has abandoned a consortium bid to buy Express Newspapers and launched its own takeover talks.

The Daily Mirror publisher is now in talks to buy 100 per cent of the publishing assets of Richard Desmond’s Northern & Shell, including the Daily Express.

Previously, Trinity Mirror was planning to take a minority stake in the rival publisher as part of a takeover bid led by newspaper veteran David Montgomery and his National World vehicle.

It is understood that Trinity Mirror became frustrated with the slow progress of the National World bid, which first emerged in January this year. The company also believes it is now better placed financially to buy 100 per cent of Express Newspapers.

Read more: Richard Desmond opens books of Express Newspapers as takeover looms

Trinity Mirror said this morning:

Further to the announcement made on 10 January 2017 the Board of Trinity Mirror plc ("Trinity Mirror") notes that it is now in discussions to acquire 100% of the publishing assets of Northern & Shell and that it has ceased discussions to acquire a minority stake in a new company comprising the publishing assets of Northern & Shell. There is no certainty that any transaction will be agreed or completed. Any acquisition would require the approval of Trinity Mirror shareholders. A further announcement will be made when appropriate.

City A.M. revealed in July that Richard Desmond had opened the books of Express Newspapers, which publishes the Daily Express, Daily Star and magazines including OK! Due diligence was carried out by accountancy firm BDO.

Montgomery has been asked for comment.

The move by Trinity Mirror to go it alone was given a thumbs up by media analysts at Peel Hunt: