Earthquake off coast of Mexico prompts tsunami warning

Jasper Jolly

The US National Weather Service has issued a tsunami warning of waves as high as three metres on the Pacific coast of Mexico after a massive earthquake struck off the coast.

The huge earthquake, of a preliminary magnitude measured at 8.1, struck 87km southwest of the town of Pijijiapan, on the southern Mexican coast, at 4:49 GMT, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The Cook Islands, Ecuador, French Polynesia, Guatemala and Kiribati are at risk of waves of up to one metre, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) said.

Larger waves than normal could reach as far as Australia, Hawaii, China and Japan, the PTWC said. There was no warning applying to the US coast at the time of writing.

Multiple aftershocks shook the region after the massive earthquake, according to the USGS.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges

