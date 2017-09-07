Frank Dalleres

England all-rounder Ben Stokes admitted his relief after rediscovering his bowling form in spectacular style on day one of the series-deciding third Investec Test with West Indies at Lord’s.

Stokes took career-best figures of 6-22 as the hosts dismissed West Indies for just 123, although the tourists hit back by reducing England to 46-4 by close of play.

The Durham star revealed he had been honing his technique with outgoing bowling coach Ottis Gibson, having grown frustrated with his haul of just 10 wickets in six previous Tests this summer.

“I felt I was letting the team down a little bit but then to go and bowl the way I did today was a monkey off my back,” he said. “Hopefully it’s a starting point and I can start producing some better performances with the ball.”

Stokes, who also joined Dawid Malan in stabilising England’s innings after they quickly slipped to 24-4, reserved special praise for Gibson, who is set to join South Africa as head coach after this series.

“The hard work contributes towards success which is why I gave a wave up to Gibbo,” he added. “He has helped me the last six or seven weeks putting loads of hours in with technical stuff, bowling in the mornings and at training. If it wasn’t for him, I’m not sure I would have had a day like I’ve had today.”

His extraordinary display of swing bowling either side of tea snatched the spotlight from seamer James Anderson, whose two early scalps moved him to within one more victim of 500 Test wickets.

Anderson removed Kraigg Brathwaite (10), instrumental in West Indies second-Test victory last week, and then Kyle Hope (0) to move to the brink of his milestone either side of a brief rain delay.

Toby Roland-Jones, recalled for Chris Woakes, accounted for Headingley hero Shai Hope (29) and Jermaine Blackwood (1). Kieran Powell top-scored for the visitors with 39.

England’s batsmen fared little better in the late afternoon gloom, with opener Mark Stoneman (1) and former captain Alastair Cook (10) both falling to paceman Kemar Roach.

Tom Westley (8) – like Stoneman, batting for a place in this winter’s Ashes side – departed cheaply again, while even ever-reliable skipper Joe Root managed just one run before becoming opposite number Jason Holder’s second victim.

