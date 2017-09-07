Bill Esdaile

THEY say age is just a number and I’ll be hoping that rings true when backing CONFESSIONAL to land Saturday's five furlong handicap (3.00pm) at Haydock.

Tim Easterby’s 10-year-old isn’t getting any younger, but he knows all about this race having won it back in 2010 and 2013, and his recent form suggests the fire within still burns brightly.

He had no luck in running at Chester on his most recent appearance when continually denied a clear passage in the final furlong, but finished a good third on the Roodee prior.

Less than two lengths separated the top four that day and it was a similar story back in August when staying on to finish a close third in a handicap at Carlisle.

Only a head denied him victory in this race 12 months ago and I’m confident he can go well again, so take the 8/1 available with 188BET.

Soie D'Leau got the verdict this time last year and re-opposes with Silvestre De Sousa in the saddle.

However, the five-year-old has disappointed on his previous two appearances at Chester and York and I’m happy to side with the more experienced of the two.

Easterby is also represented by course and distance winner Midnight Malibu who was victorious at Epsom over the August bank holiday.

Ben Curtis takes over from Joe Fanning on the four-year-old and it would be no surprise to see him run into the places.

We may be coming towards the end of the Flat season now, but there is great racing up and down the country this weekend and there’s one at Ascot I’m particularly sweet on tomorrow.

SPEEDO BOY (3.55pm) was given far too much to do when finishing seventh of 14 at York last time out and he looks worth another chance.

He was staying on at the end that day and should relish this step up in trip with the cut in the ground also sure to suit.

The three-year-old claimed a Listed success at Fontainebleau at the beginning of the season when beating the well-fancied French duo Phoceen and Saglawy.

He followed that up with a good second behind Permian, beating Khalidi in the process, and should go close if replicating that form.

He looks a good each-way bet at around 14/1.

Kempton Park also hosts an interesting card tomorrow and it kicks off with their feature race of the day, the Group Three September Stakes (2.05pm).

Ralph Beckett’s CHEMICAL CHARGE is having a good campaign, winning in convincing fashion at Musselburgh last time out.

The colt’s standout piece of form this season was his third-place finish behind Idaho in a strong renewal of the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot, where he finished comfortably ahead of the likes of Dartmouth and Wings of Desire.

The form of that run alone should be enough for Chemical Charge and Oisin Murphy to win this.

He has already won on the all-weather at Lingfield Park, and last November finished second in a Listed contest over this course and distance.

Midterm may well fit the bill as a typical Sir Michael Stoute four-year-old improver, but unlike my selection, he is an unknown quantity on the all-weather.

The strength of Midterm’s recent win at Epsom is questionable and I’m willing to take him on with the step back up to Group level an unknown.

Pointers Saturday

Chemical Charge 2.05pm Kempton

Confessional e/w 3.00pm Haydock

Speedo Boy e/w 3.55pm Ascot