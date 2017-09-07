Horse racing betting tips: Eminent and Dartmouth can plunder Irish treasure

Bill Esdaile

WITH a mouth-watering five Group One contests, it’s hard to ignore the feast that is Irish Champions Weekend.

Aidan O’Brien has a battalion of top-level performers and is expected to win both Group Ones at Leopardstown.

O’Brien fields three of the first four in the Matron Stakes (5.35pm) betting and has Churchill, odds-on at 10/11, in the Irish Champion Stakes (6.45pm).

While it’s hard to see one of O’Brien’s fillies not winning the first Group One on the card, EMINENT could spoil Ballydoyle’s party in the other.

Churchill is well-fancied, and rightly so after his gallant second in the Juddmonte International.

A reproduction of that effort could see him win this, but Eminent will push him all the way.

The Frankel colt was fourth in the Investec Derby before disappointing in the Coral Eclipse.

I’m happy to put a line through that as it was a rough race and he got distracted in the closing stages.

Under a positive ride from Frankie Dettori, Eminent can avoid any trouble and will be tough to pass.

At the Curragh on Sunday, The Queen may put a dampener on another O’Brien hotpot.

Order Of St George is 4/11 for the Irish St Leger (4.50pm), but don’t let that fool you.

He was 1/7 for this last year but finished second.

Favourite backers were dealt another blow at Royal Ascot this year, when O’Brien’s stayer was denied back to back Gold Cups at 4/5.

Her Majesty’s DARTMOUTH is 7/1 with 188BET and I can’t see him finishing out of the places.

He was mugged on the line in the Lonsdale Cup last month and has previously won four Group contests.

By Dubawi, he could still be improving and looks a great each-way bet.

Pointers Saturday

Eminent 6.45pm Leopardstown

Sunday

Dartmouth e/w 4.50pm Curragh