Horse racing betting tips: The price is right for Harry, even in the rain

Bill Esdaile

WHEN I was a kid, I used to love watching a game show called The Price Is Right.

Contestants were plucked from the audience and had to use their pricing skills to successfully guess the correct price of a bunch of supermarket items.

Well, if you had asked me a week ago to guess what price HARRY ANGEL would be for the Haydock Sprint Cup (2.25pm), there is no way I’d have guessed the 9/4 that is freely available this morning.

Clive Cox’s three-year-old star was around the 5/4 mark then, but that was before the rain clouds descended on Haydock.

The going description at the Lancashire track is no longer good-to-firm and with more rain forecast, it is likely to get even softer than the current good-to-soft.

Punters are worried that the July Cup winner won’t be able to use his electric turn of foot on soft ground and his trainer stressed earlier in the week that he wouldn't want too much rain.

However, Harry Angel is a special horse and I don’t use that word very often.

The thing about ‘special’ horses is that they find a way to win on any ground, particularly when the odds are stacked against them.

Don’t forget that Harry Angel’s only win as a juvenile came on rain-softened ground at Newbury in the Mill Reef where he first showed us his raw speed.

In fact, he seemed to handle the conditions so well that day that plenty were concerned whether he would cope with the really firm conditions at Haydock back in May.

If conditions turn really bad, I’m pretty sure that connections may opt to skip the contest, which means you will get your money back as we are now beyond the declaration stage.

The truth of the matter is that Harry Angel is by far the fastest horse in this race and should win the second Group One of his career.

Looking at his rivals and the obvious danger would appear to be Kevin Ryan’s BRANDO who sprung a bit of a surprise when landing his maiden Group One in France last month.

He had the likes of Caravaggio, Signs Of Blessing and Magical Memory in behind that day with a performance that was another step up on his July Cup third.

The fact that, despite one blip at York when his stable was under a cloud, he seems equally effective on soft ground means he is definitely a player here.

In fact, at the beginning of the week he might well have been my selection at around the 11/2 mark, but that price is long gone and he is no bigger than 3/1 with Coral.

He isn’t as good as Harry Angel, as was shown at Newmarket, but the market now has them too close together.

Another serious contender is William Haggas’ Tasleet who has proved a revelation this term since dropping back to six furlongs.

He ran out a ready winner of the Duke Of York Stakes on soft ground at York back in May and was only a neck behind The Tin Man at Group One level at Royal Ascot.

The only poor run of the season came at Newmarket last time where connections blamed his inability to handle the track.

It would be no surprise to see him bounce back here, particularly as more rain falls, but any value in his price has long disappeared too.

He was available at 9/1 at the beginning of the week and is now nearly half that price at 5/1 with Ladbrokes.

A case can be made for Magical Memory who handled soft ground at Newbury in a much weaker race two starts back.

However, he doesn’t look quite look up to this class and disappointed here on bad ground 12 months ago.

That leaves my last vote with THE TIN MAN who ran an admirable race to be second to Quiet Reflection last year.

He ran a bit flat in the July Cup, but had previously looked as good as ever when winning the Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot.

There are no ground worries for him and he looks booked for a place at worse behind a very exciting sprinter.

Harry Angel, come on down…

1. Harry Angel

2. Brando

3. The Tin Man