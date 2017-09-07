Courtney Goldsmith

Amazon today revealed plans to build a $5bn (£3.8bn) second headquarters in North America that is set to bring with it as many as 50,000 high-paying jobs.

The announcement set off a flurry of competition between cities and states to offer tax cuts and incentives that will lure Amazon to build the new HQ to their city.

Jeff Bezos, founder and chief executive of the e-commerce giant, said the new site would be fully equal to its current office in Seattle. It estimated its investments in Seattle from 2010 to 2016 resulted in an additional $38bn to the city's economy.

On Amazon's wishlist for its second headquarters location is a population of more than a million people, an international airport, good education and mass transit.

Incentives including land, fee cuts and relocation packages will also play a big part in the decision, Amazon said.

Cities and states, including Dallas, Houston, Chicago, Kentucky and Toronto, have already started to express interest.

Amazon is seeking proposals by 19 October and will select the location next year.

