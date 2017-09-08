Open House 2017: How to get tickets for Battersea Power Station

Melissa York

The last time Battersea Power Station flung its doors wide for Open House, 40,000 people turned up.

Now for the first time since 2013, it's set to open again, giving ordinary Londoners a backstage tour of its the £9bn redevelopment for the 25th anniversary of the architecture festival.

Guided tours will be running on Sunday 17 September and winners will be selected from a ballot.

To enter for free, visit batterseapowerstation.co.uk/openhouse.

Rob Tincknell, CEO of the Battersea Power Station Development Company, says, "It gives everyone the chance to see the mammoth task we are undertaking to transform this once dormant area into a vibrant place that is attracting people from all over the world."