Melissa York

The architecture festival returns to the City of London on Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 September

Name: Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square

Location: 10 Trinity Square, EC3N 4AJ

Nearest tube: Aldgate

Description: The Grade II listed former Port of London Authority building is now a Four Seasons Hotel, but it once held the inaugural reception of the United Nations in 1946.

Info: Architect-led tours every 45mins for 15 people max, Sat 10am to 3.15pm. Prebook only, email sara.gunderson@fourseasons.com



Name: 5 Lambert Jones Mews, Barbican, EC2Y 8DP (entry via Lauderdale Place)

Nearest tube: St Paul’s, Moorgate

Description: Have a rare glimpse inside one of eight mews houses at the western edge of the Barbican estate, with access to the Barbican garden

Info: Tours every 20mins for a maximum of 10 people, Sat 16 10am to 4.45pm, closed from 1pm to 2pm, no children under 10 allowed

Name: The Leadenhall Building

Location: 122 Leadenhall St, EC3V 4AB

Nearest tube: Monument, Cannon St

Description: A tour led by the team at Rogers Stirk Harbour & Partners behind the award-winning Cheesegrater, including a visit to level 14 for some spectacular views over the City

Info: Sat 16, 10am to 4pm, maximum 40 people on the tour. Prebook-only, search for Open House on eventbrite.co.uk

Name: Masonic Temple

Location: Andaz Liverpool St (formerly great Eastern Hotel), entrance on Bishopsgate, EC2M 7QN

Nearest tube: Liverpool St

Description: A Greek masonic temple, built in 1912 and decked out in Grade I listed mahogany and marble at great cost. The hotel dates back to the Victorian era and was one of the great railway hotels

Info: Entry to temple restricted to 20 people at a time, Sun 17, 10am to 5pm

Name: Guildhall

Location: Gresham St, EC2V 7HH

Nearest tube: Barbican, Cannon St

Description: Step inside the hallowed, Grade I listed halls of the City’s seat of municipal government since the 12th century. It’s an especially rare example of medieval civic architecture, but there are also some great post-war additions to explore

Info: Half hourly tours, Sat 16/Sun 17 10am to 5pm