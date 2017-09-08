Friday 8 September 2017 9:00am

Open House 2017 highlights: Here's what you need to see in the City of London

 
Melissa York
Follow Melissa

The architecture festival returns to the City of London on Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 September

Name: Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square

Location: 10 Trinity Square, EC3N 4AJ

Nearest tube: Aldgate

Description: The Grade II listed former Port of London Authority building is now a Four Seasons Hotel, but it once held the inaugural reception of the United Nations in 1946.

Info: Architect-led tours every 45mins for 15 people max, Sat 10am to 3.15pm. Prebook only, email sara.gunderson@fourseasons.com

Name: 5 Lambert Jones Mews, Barbican, EC2Y 8DP (entry via Lauderdale Place)

Nearest tube: St Paul’s, Moorgate

Description: Have a rare glimpse inside one of eight mews houses at the western edge of the Barbican estate, with access to the Barbican garden

Info: Tours every 20mins for a maximum of 10 people, Sat 16 10am to 4.45pm, closed from 1pm to 2pm, no children under 10 allowed

Name: The Leadenhall Building

Location: 122 Leadenhall St, EC3V 4AB

Nearest tube: Monument, Cannon St

Description: A tour led by the team at Rogers Stirk Harbour & Partners behind the award-winning Cheesegrater, including a visit to level 14 for some spectacular views over the City

Info: Sat 16, 10am to 4pm, maximum 40 people on the tour. Prebook-only, search for Open House on eventbrite.co.uk

Name: Masonic Temple

Location: Andaz Liverpool St (formerly great Eastern Hotel), entrance on Bishopsgate, EC2M 7QN

Nearest tube: Liverpool St

Description: A Greek masonic temple, built in 1912 and decked out in Grade I listed mahogany and marble at great cost. The hotel dates back to the Victorian era and was one of the great railway hotels

Info: Entry to temple restricted to 20 people at a time, Sun 17, 10am to 5pm

Name: Guildhall

Location: Gresham St, EC2V 7HH

Nearest tube: Barbican, Cannon St

Description: Step inside the hallowed, Grade I listed halls of the City’s seat of municipal government since the 12th century. It’s an especially rare example of medieval civic architecture, but there are also some great post-war additions to explore

Info: Half hourly tours, Sat 16/Sun 17 10am to 5pm

Looking for a new home? City A.M. Homes & Interiors features London's hottest properties

Related articles

New homes going on sale in London this weekend
Melissa York
Melissa York | Staff

Battersea Power Station's chimneys are complete
Catherine Neilan
Catherine Neilan | Staff

Celebrating 10 years of City A.M.