Josh Jacobs

A “moderately stronger outlook” for consumer spending growth has boosted the economy this year, according to the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC), but growth expectations for the medium-term have been cut.

The BCC slightly upgraded its UK growth forecast for 2017 from 1.5 per cent to 1.6 per cent. However, its growth expectations for 2018 and 2019 have been cut from 1.3 per cent to 1.2 per cent and from 1.5 per cent to 1.4 per cent respectively.

“While some businesses report strong trading conditions, the UK economy as a whole is treading water, and there is no sign on the horizon of a return to healthier levels of growth,” said Adam Marshall, director general of the organisation.

Marshall added UK businesses need a smooth Brexit transition deal in addition to addressing skills gaps and infrastructure problems.

“Business communities across the UK need to see action to boost confidence on two fronts: Brexit and the business environment here at home,” he said. “A comprehensive Brexit transition deal, and a swift shift to focus on the future UK-EU trade relationship, are needed this autumn. The UK also needs an Autumn Budget that pulls out the stops to support business growth, at a time of significant uncertainty and change.”

The business lobby group expects inflation to peak at three per cent by the last quarter of 2017, lower than its previous forecast of 3.4 per cent, "due to the slowing growth in input costs".

It has also forecast export growth of 3.1 per cent this year, driven by a weakened pound and a stronger euro making British goods cheaper abroad.

This slow-growth trajectory was mirrored in data released yesterday from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, which predicted, in contrast to the UK, stable growth for most of the Eurozone, as well as the United States, Japan and Canada.

The August findings for the UK showed a 0.1 per cent decrease in growth on last month. The UK economy grew 0.3 per cent in the three months up to June, according to the Office for National Statistics.