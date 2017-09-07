Joe Hall

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says Dele Alli's disciplinary issues have improved despite the midfielder being caught on camera raising a middle finger while playing for England.

The Argentinean believes Alli and new signing Serge Aurier, who had a lengthy rap sheet at previous club Paris Saint-Germain, should be forgiven for past mistakes.

Alli has insisted the gesture during the Three Lions' 2-1 victory over Slovakia on Monday was directed at former teammate Kyle Walker and not referee Clement Turpin.

"It's true it's not a fantastic gesture but it's not a big issue," said Pochettino. "It was a joke in a moment with his teammate.

"I remember when I was a player, worse things happened on the pitch but today there's lots of cameras, maybe 50 cameras and we're so focused on the players. From my point of view, it's not a big issue. He doesn't deserve to be banned by Fifa.

"We've all made a mistake, we have a lot of things that happened in the past when we're young. Then you mature. Dele Alli has improved a lot from last season, his behaviour is fantastic. He's unlucky because the camera recorded it in that moment."

Pochettino said deadline day signing Serge Aurier is unlikely to make his Premier League debut when Spurs travel to Everton this Saturday afternoon, having only arrived at Spurs' training ground on Thursday.

Yet Pochettino has still spoken to the right-back about his past indiscretions which have included homophobic abuse directed at former manager Laurent Blanc.

"We had a long chat," he said.

"For me we start from [here] because I didn't know him before. It's exciting to have him in the squad and for him it's a new chapter in his life."