Melissa York

London Square, Canada Water

A lot of investment is being poured into this part of south east London. Southwark Council is investing £2bn in a masterplan that’s set to improve the town centre, build 900 new homes and create a new library and public plaza. King’s College London is planning to house 800 students in the area, too. Set in Zone Two, 95 one to three bedroom apartments are going on sale tomorrow that are 10 minutes away from the Jubilee line and London Overground. Call 0333 666 0166 or visit londonsquare.co.uk

Kidbrooke Village, Kidbrooke

From £410,000

Be part of a new riverside regeneration project that’s only 16 minutes away from London Bridge. Over 100 one to three bedroom apartments go on sale tomorrow at this Berkeley Homes development on the borders of Blackheath and Greenwich. Centrum Court, one of the largest blocks of homes, is releasing apartments for sale. Perks include a residents’ only gym, car and cycle clubs, a new supermarket, health clinics, a pub and creche. Cator Park and Sutcliffe Park are also nearby for eager joggers and dog walkers. Call 020 8150 5151 or visit kidbrookevillage.co.uk

Colindale Gardens, Barnet

From £360,000

From tomorrow, new homes will go on sale in leafy Colindale. The studio to three bedroom flats and two to four bedroom duplexes are in The Orchard Quarter, part of Redrow’s scheme overlooking a four acre park. Overall, there will be 2,900 new homes across 45 acres of land, costing £1bn to transform 1960s tower blocks and an old police training college. There’s also a new primary school proposed on site. Due to be finished in 2019, the homes are near a revamped Colindale tube station with links into central London in 25 minutes. Call 020 3811 3734 or visit colindalegardens.co.uk

Elmbank, Barnet

Approx. £1.09m for a four bedroom house

A new show home is throwing open its doors to prospective buyers in north London tomorrow. The four bedroom, semi-detached house is being used by developer Linden Homes to market its family houses. It’s also offering a Part Exchange for buyers at Elmbank, providing a valuation, offer and marketing to sell their current home. The three and four bedroom houses are near Barnet Park, come with parking and are 1.5 miles away from New Barnet station, which gets commuters into Moorgate in 30 minutes. Call 020 3115 283

West End Gate, Marylebone

From £680,000

Live in between two Royal Parks – namely Regent’s Park and Hyde Park – in a new 30-storey tower on the site of an old car park among the period grandeur of Marylebone. There will be 542 studio to three bedroom flats for sale in total, spread across five buildings and the ones in West Mark Tower are on sale this weekend. Residents will also get to enjoy a 50m water feature, as well as a private gym, spa and cinema and private parking. Edgware Road and Paddington tube stations are nearby. Call 020 7720 4000 or visit westendgate.co.uk