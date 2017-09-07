Melissa York

There’s just no way getting away from avocados.

Whether they’re mashed up on your morning toast or lurking unexpectedly in your Pret chicken sandwich, these scaly pears are everywhere. They’re even muscling in on classic cocktail recipes now, such as this new creation from Zuma in Knightsbridge.

The bar at the high-end Japanese restaurant is headed up by Pawel Rolka, who spent over five years at Coq d’Argent in the City and two years as a brand ambassador for Zubrowka Vodka before joining Zuma. As well as a dedicated sake bar, the restaurant also has a selection of classic cocktails with a Japanese twist.

Godzilla is probably the most famous of these and Rolka’s cocktail is a similarly monstrous shade of green.

The Tokatzu Margarita is named after a sub-genre of Japanese film, tokusatsu, that places a particular emphasis on special effects. Godzilla is probably the most famous of these and Rolka’s cocktail is a similarly monstrous shade of green. This is largely down to the inclusion of the aforementioned avocado, but may also have something to do with the wasabi and green tea salt.

“We wanted to give the drink a savoury flavour,” says Rolka. “The silky, and ever popular, avocado matches the light spice of the wasabi and the grassy nature of both the shiso and green tea.”

Despite the Asian influence, Rolka believes the main three elements of a margarita remain intact; the salted rim, the citrussy, sour notes afforded by the lime juice, and a Latin American spirit – in this case, mezcal.

To complement the buttery avocado, Mezcal Amores is added to give the magarita a smokier flavour. “On a recent trip to Mexico, I fell in love with mezcal and try to include it in various serves at Zuma.”

The Tokatzu Margarita is £12.50 at 5 Raphael St, Knightsbridge, London SW7 1DL. Visit zumarestaurant.com for bookings.