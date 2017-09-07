British food and drink makers are gearing up for a post-Brexit export boom

Alys Key

Britain's food and drink sector is gearing up for a post-Brexit boom as bosses look to increase exporting activity.

More than two thirds (69 per cent) of food and drink producers said they were targeting new customers overseas in a survey conducted by Lloyds Bank for its annual food and drink report. The figure marks a rise on last year, when 55 per cent were trying for more international exports.

Of those looking beyond the white cliffs of Dover, 43 per cent had Europe in their sights, making it the most popular export target. But this was closely followed by Australia and New Zealand (41 per cent), and North America (36 per cent).

More than a quarter (28 per cent) said they planned to export for the first time ever in the next five years.

Many are also planning a hiring spree, with 100,000 more jobs set to be created in the next five years. The proportion of companies planning to create new jobs leapt from 24 per cent to 44 per cent.

But 53 per cent plan to fund ambitions through cost-cutting, while 42 per cent said they were dipping into cash reserves.

The introduction of the national living wage also put financial pressure on the sector, with the number of firms citing labour costs as an issue nearly doubling from 25 per cent to 48 per cent.

