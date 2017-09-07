William Turvill

Bell Pottinger staff have this afternoon been informed that the disgraced PR firm is likely to collapse into administration early next week.

A spokesman for the company said: “We are actively discussing restructuring options with BDO.”

Staff were delivered the news after a tumultuous week for the High Holborn-headquartered public relations firm.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

