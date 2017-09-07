Bell Pottinger staff have this afternoon been informed that the disgraced PR firm is likely to collapse into administration early next week.
A spokesman for the company said: “We are actively discussing restructuring options with BDO.”
Staff were delivered the news after a tumultuous week for the High Holborn-headquartered public relations firm.
- It emerged over the weekend that chief executive James Henderson had resigned ahead of a report into the company’s activities in South Africa.
- On Monday, following the publication of the Herbert Smith Freehills report into Bell Pottinger’s work for Oakbay Capital, the firm was booted out of the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA).
- On Tuesday, it emerged that several high-profile companies, including HSBC, St James’s Place and Carillion, had dropped Bell Pottinger in light of the scandal.
- On Wednesday, after head of financial PR John Sunnicks became the latest high-profile departure from the firm, City A.M. revealed that Bell Pottinger had lost at least 25 per cent of its UK listed clients.
