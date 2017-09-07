Courtney Goldsmith

Charlotte Hogg, who was forced to resign as the deputy governor at the Bank of England (BoE) earlier this year, has been appointed the chief executive of Visa Europe.

Hogg left the BoE in March after a four-year career there following criticism over her failure to declare the potential conflict of interest of her brother's top role at Barclays bank. She will begin her new role at Visa from 1 October.

With a career spanning financial services, bank operations and management consulting, Hogg has led retail distribution for Santander in the UK and worked as managing director of the UK and Ireland at Experian.

She joins Visa at a pivotal time for the business as card payments boom and technological advancements offer new opportunities.

“After an extensive search, we are very pleased to have Charlotte lead our team in Europe,” said Al Kelly, chief executive of Visa. "She will lead the effort to expand our merchant and financial institution relationships, and capitalise on the tremendous growth opportunity in the European region.”

Gary Hoffman, chairman of the board for Visa Europe said:

Hogg’s long-standing relationships in European and global markets will be a tremendous asset that will undoubtedly accelerate our business and help us continue our strong track record of success.

Hogg said she was honoured and thrilled to join Visa.

"Across Europe, as well as globally, the developments in digital and payments provide new opportunities for consumers, financial institutions and merchants. It will be a privilege to work with colleagues across the globe to bring European clients the deep technological expertise and innovation for which Visa is known."

