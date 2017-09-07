Betting: Liverpool to continue unbeaten run over Man City at the Etihad

Ben Cleminson

WITH a momentum-halting international break firmly behind us, the Premier League races back into action with a clash between two of the division’s big hitters.

Manchester City and Liverpool meet on Saturday lunchtime hoping to land an early strike at the top of the table.

While it is still very early days, both sides have seven points from their first three matches, and will have eyes on a title challenge.

Victory for either will see them, albeit briefly, head to the top of the table – and put out a clear message to the rest of the challengers that they mean business.

Given the money Pep Guardiola has spent this summer, his City side are under far more pressure to deliver the title to the Etihad than Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, after a disappointing third-placed finish last term.

Read more: La Liga chief: City and PSG are "financial doping"

The £215m paid for the likes of Kyle Walker, Benjamin Mendy and Bernardo Silva means there are no excuses for Guardiola after a trophyless first season in England.

His side have stuttered slightly so far, drawing at home to Everton, and needing a 97th minute winner from Raheem Sterling to beat Bournemouth.

With so much talent at his disposal, Guardiola will hope to find the formula that can unlock their potential soon.

Liverpool’s transfer window was focused more on who they kept, rather than who they signed.

Despite continued interest from Barcelona for Philippe Coutinho, the Reds refused to budge, with the Brazilian remaining at the club.

How Klopp re-integrates the wantaway midfielder into his squad could define Liverpool’s season.

Read more: Klopp: I've liked Oxlade-Chamberlain since he starred against Dortmund

Having thumped Arsenal 4-0 in their last match, the Reds are certainly on a high, though the three goals conceded at Watford hint at a soft underbelly that City will hope to exploit.

They definitely have the wood over City recently, going unbeaten in their last six meetings.

City are favourites for this one, but with both teams unlikely to want to cede early ground to their rivals, I think Liverpool can keep that unbeaten record going, and get at least something at the Etihad.

The draw is 29/10 with Grosvenorsport.com, which I advise backing.

Pointers

Draw - 29/10 (Grosvenorsport.com)