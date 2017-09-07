Betting: Chelsea's returning Foxes to hunt down Leicester on Saturday

Ben Cleminson

When N’Golo Kante and Danny Drinkwater lifted the Premier League with Leicester in 2016, even the most optimistic Foxes fans wouldn’t have thought the pair would be lining up for the champions at the King Power stadium a year later.

However, they will indeed be doing so on Saturday – though in Chelsea’s colours, rather than Leicester’s.

PFA Player of the Year Kante was instrumental in the Blues’ title win last season, while Drinkwater could make his debut after arriving at Stamford Bridge on deadline day.

Read more: Leicester transfer in question for being completed 14 seconds too late

Their switches mean Leicester will be light in the midfield battle that Kante dominates so often, especially now Sporting’s Adrien Silva will have to wait until January to play after failing to be registered in time.

Antonio Conte’s men have recovered from a shock opening day defeat to Burnley with two impressive victories over Tottenham and Everton.

New striker Alvaro Morata has two goals and two assists from the three matches so far, and will hope to continue that form as the Blues’ leading man.

Leicester weren’t dealt the kindest of fixture hands, with Arsenal, Manchester United, and this Chelsea match in their first four games.

Read more: Summer transfer window in 12 charts: Chelsea best sellers, Arsenal quids in

While they battled hard against the Gunners and Red Devils, taking both clashes deep into the second half, they did still end up losing both.

Despite the heart and fight Craig Shakespeare’s men will undoubtedly show on Saturday, I see a similar result again, with the Blues likely to be just too strong for them.

I’ll be backing a Chelsea victory at 7/10 with Grosvenorsport.com.

Pointers

Chelsea 7/10 (Grosvenorsport.com)