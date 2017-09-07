Frank Dalleres

Everton manager Ronald Koeman insists Wayne Rooney will play against Tottenham on Saturday despite declaring himself “very disappointed” at the former England captain’s drink-driving charge.

Koeman, facing the media on Thursday for the first time since news of Rooney’s arrest broke last week, said the club would take unspecified disciplinary action against the 31-year-old.

But the Dutchman explained that would not preclude the former Manchester United striker from featuring when Spurs visit Goodison Park in the Premier League.

“I am very disappointed,” Koeman said in a prepared statement on Rooney. “In line with any disciplinary matter, this will be dealt with internally by the club at the appropriate time.”

He added: “He will play this Saturday. If I see that Wayne is not in a physical or mental condition to play then he won’t play.”

Rooney’s arrest soured an otherwise fairytale start to his second spell at Everton, having rejoined his boyhood club from United on a free transfer over the summer.

He is the Toffees’ only scorer in the top flight so far this season, netting the winner in their opening-weekend win over Burnley and also striking in a 1-1 draw at Manchester City.

That form prompted speculation of an England recall, only for Rooney to announce his international retirement before this month’s World Cup qualifiers, citing a desire to focus on club duties.

Barkley's Everton career not over yet

Koeman, meanwhile, revealed he had held talks with Ross Barkley after the injured midfielder rejected a transfer to Chelsea on deadline day last week and stressed that the player may yet have a future at the club.

“He is still an Everton player and he has a contract until the end of this season. At this time he is injured and it will take another two to two-and-a-half months until he is available,” he said.

“Ross also came to see me on Tuesday and explained why he turned down Chelsea. That is a private talk with Ross and I am not the right man to explain the reason for that decision.”

